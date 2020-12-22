Madhya Pradesh: After ministers lose polls, transfer cases approved by them stopped

BHOPAL: Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana and Girraj Dandotia may have been ministers after losing the by-elections, but their departments have stopped acting on their recommendations on files.

All the three ministers have put in their papers to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He is, however, yet to accept their resignations. The tenure of these ministers is going to end on January 2.

The results of the bypolls were out on November 10, and Imarti Devi resigned on November 24. Therefore, the department did not act on the cases of transfer recommended by her. Apart from that, the department has stopped taking action on the files approved by the minister.

According to sources, the heads of the department, principal secretary Ashok Shah and director Swati Meena, are waiting for the new minister to take over.