Madhya Pradesh: After ministers lose polls, transfer cases approved by them stopped

BHOPAL: Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana and Girraj Dandotia may have been ministers after losing the by-elections, but their departments have stopped acting on their recommendations on files.
All the three ministers have put in their papers to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He is, however, yet to accept their resignations. The tenure of these ministers is going to end on January 2.
The results of the bypolls were out on November 10, and Imarti Devi resigned on November 24. Therefore, the department did not act on the cases of transfer recommended by her. Apart from that, the department has stopped taking action on the files approved by the minister.
According to sources, the heads of the department, principal secretary Ashok Shah and director Swati Meena, are waiting for the new minister to take over.
Imarti Devi has once taken part in the Cabinet after putting in her papers. She also continued to approve files even after losing the election. She has continued to approve files. The principal secretary has, however, stopped sending those files connected to policy matter and transfer cases.
Kansana has stopped working of his own and returned all the files related to the public health engineering department. He has never attended a Cabinet meeting after submitting his resignation.
As Dandotia was a minister of state, the files were not sent to him.
Doubts over attending House
Imarti Devi, Girraj Dandotia and Aidal Singh Kansana can attend the House despite losing elections since they are still ministers.
Kansana has said he will not attend the House session, because he has resigned from the Cabinet.
There is, however, doubt over attending the House by Imarti Devi and Dandotia.