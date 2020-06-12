Madhya Pradesh: After heavy criticism, government rolls back order of women serving at liquor shops

BHOPAL: The state government on Friday rolled back the order in which women personnel were appointed at liquor shops. As per new order, officials of excise department, police and home guards will be posted to run the shops.

The state government had earlier decided to run liquor shops in the state till the tender process didn’t get over. The excise department had issued orders and posted women personnel along with men to run the shops.

The decision of government was widely criticised by Congress party specially former chief minister Kamal Nath. On Friday, MLA Arif Masood distributed milk sachets at liquor shops and asked government to withdraw women workers from the shops.