Madhya Pradesh: After heavy criticism, government rolls back order of women serving at liquor shops

BHOPAL: The state government on Friday rolled back the order in which women personnel were appointed at liquor shops. As per new order, officials of excise department, police and home guards will be posted to run the shops.
The state government had earlier decided to run liquor shops in the state till the tender process didn’t get over. The excise department had issued orders and posted women personnel along with men to run the shops.
The decision of government was widely criticised by Congress party specially former chief minister Kamal Nath. On Friday, MLA Arif Masood distributed milk sachets at liquor shops and asked government to withdraw women workers from the shops.
Another issue gained heat as the college staff was appointed to sell liquor in Sagar. The Sagar district collector appointed polytechnic college staff to run liquor shops on June 9. The state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta claimed that they will protest appointment of the teaching and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges at liquor shops. Following criticism, Sagar district collector withdrew orders on Friday.
New order brings relief
Free Press visited few shops but none of the personnel came forward to tell their story. Now, they feel relieved as the government has decided not to appoint any woman personnel at liquor shops. One of the women said they felt very odd sitting at liquor shop but had no choice. “It was government order and we had to follow it,” she said wishing anonymity. But many male members coordinated with them and ensured that women were given work other than sitting at selling counter at liquor shops.