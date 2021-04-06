Madhya Pradesh: After CM warns private hospitals on overcharging Covid patients, administration swings into action, visits two private hospitals

BHOPAL: The administration swung into action by sending teams to the private hospitals of the state capital after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s instructions that action would be taken against them if private hospitals charge more than the fixed rate from Covid patients. A team visited National Hospital and Bansal Hospital on Tuesday. However, the administration stated that it was a routine visit to take stock of the availability of oxygen-supported beds at the above hospitals.

According to sources, private hospitals have been asking patients and their relatives to deposit Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh at the time of hospitalization. Then, the bill continues to swell depending upon the health condition of the patients. The minimum billing ranges between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh if a patient is admitted to a private hospital. Similarly, if four members of a family are admitted to a private hospital, the minimum bill they have to foot is Rs 10 lakh. So, people are now fearing corona less and the private hospitals’ skyrocketing bills more.

The team verified the bills of Covid patients as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed the administration to crack the whip if private hospitals are charging more from Covid patients.

Administration denies

"It’s true that we’d gone to National Hospital to take stock of the oxygen-supported beds for Covid patients and other facilities. We’re working round the clock to increase the number of oxygen-supported beds. We didn’t cross-check the bills of Covid patients. We’re busy in just ensuring the availability of oxygen-supported beds at the private hospitals for Covid patients," Tehsildar Anil Patel.