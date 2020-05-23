Madhya Pradesh: After audio message on Eid Namaz went viral, government warns of action for spreading fake news about Eid prayers

The state government has issued warning to people involved in spreading rumours about COVID-19 and Eid festivity.

An audio message that went viral on social media in the state capital shows city quazi stating that the administration has given permission to conduct Eid namaz at mosques for two hours. Taken aback, the Bhopal police issued advisory and warned that quazi has not issued any such message nor has the administration granted permission to conduct namaz at mosques.

State home minister Dr Narottam Mishra said government will take action against people who will spread fake news. The minister instructed officials to take strict action against those involved in spreading rumours in the state.

The city quazis in the state have decided to conduct Eid namaz at homes and not in mosques. The decision was taken following the spread of coronavirus and the lockdown norms issued by union home ministry.

The social distancing norms, closure of markets have dampened the festive spirit even as people prepare themselves mentally to celebrate Eid at their homes.