Madhya Pradesh: Advocate files a private complaint in court against Kangana Ranaut

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An advocate filed a private complaint in Jabalpur district court against the controversial statement of film actress Kangana Ranaut.

Advocate Amit Sahu has demanded that a criminal case should be registered against film actress Kangana Ranaut in his complaint.

It has been mentioned in the complaint that thousands of freedom fighters had laid down their lives to get freedom for India. Such a statement of a film actress has insulted the sacrifice of all those freedom fighters and the country. The countrymen fought hard for the freedom of the nation. But such a statement is shameful, a criminal case should be registered against film actress Kangana Ranaut.

Amit says that he has also submitted a written complaint to the superintendent of police and in the police station. After that he filed a private complaint in the court. The court should issue an order to lodge an FIR against the actress, he added.

Notably, the film actress Kangana Ranaut had said, “India's freedom in 1947 was not freedom but ‘bheek’. And we got real freedom in 2014.” She made the remark at an event organised by a news channel.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:01 PM IST