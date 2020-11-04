Madhya Pradesh: Adulteration of food to be cognisable offence, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The adulteration of food items will now be a consignable offence, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a meeting held at Mantralaya on Wednesday. The CM held a meeting on Food Security and Standard Act, 2006, with the officials.

The CM raised the concern and stated that officials should ensure that every citizen get pure products. The CM asked officials to pay a regular visit to shops and check sweets, which are being prepared for festival. At the meeting, the officials informed that they collected 4080 food samples in last three months. The teams visited 4917 manufacturers and sellers. The notices were served to 293 businessmen. In all, 2020 samples of milk and milk products were collected.

The teams seized adulterated items worth Rs 27.94 lakh that included ghee, cookies, spices, beverages, edible oil and many others. The complaint can be filed on the web portal. Till date, 220 complaints have been registered and 206 were redressed.

56 Dukan certified

Under the Clean Street Food Hub scheme of Government of India, 56 Dukan of Indore had been certified. The certification of Shahpura Lake of Bhopal and Ghataghar Chopati of Ujjain is under process.