 Madhya Pradesh: Adult Tiger Found Dead In well In Shahdol
Sanjay Tiger Reserve deputy director Rajesh Kanna told Free Press that a tiger, aged around 7-years-old was found dead inside a well in Behorari buffer area in Shahdol range.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Adult tiger found dead inside a well |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An adult tiger was found dead inside a well in a village situated in the Behorari buffer area of Shahdol range on Thursday after noon.

The tiger was fished out from the well and after the autopsy, the animal was burnt nearby as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority in the presence of senior forest officials.

It is being alleged that the tiger was electrocuted and thrown inside the well. Forest officials are looking into the allegation. Sanjay Tiger Reserve deputy director Rajesh Kanna told Free Press that a tiger, aged around 7-years-old was found dead inside a well in Behorari buffer area in Shahdol range.

The body of the tiger was taken out from the well. He added that all the guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) were followed in the autopsy of the feline. The autopsy was done on Friday and later the feline body was burnt as per the protocol.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey alleged as per his local sources the tiger died due to electrocution and later its body was thrown inside the well. He demanded that it is on a regular basis that felines are being electrocuted in the state.

Along with the forest department, the electricity company shall also register a case against the accused. He added that it is due to lack of patrolling that big cats are being electrocuted.

A senior officer of Sanjay Tiger Reserve said that in the wake of an allegation of a tiger being electrocuted, help of sniffer dogs is being taken. 

