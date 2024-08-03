Madhya Pradesh Adopts Wait-And-Watch Policy On Reservation Issue

Pixabay

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is mum over the SC decision on quota for the SC and ST categories.

The Apex Court has left the decision on quota for sub-category to the state governments.

The state governments have to take a decision on how much representation the sub-categories should get on the basis of reservation being given to various castes.

The SC decision has compounded problems for the state governments. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are such states which spoke about taking a decision on implementing reservation.

The MP government has adopted a wait-and-watch policy. The BJP leaders are keeping away from making any comments on the SC decision.

After the SC decision, the BJP’s central leadership has begun to work towards this direction.

On the other hand, Congress legislator and tribal leader Dr Heeralal Alawa said creamy layer should not be implemented for the first generation.

Implementation of creamy layer should be considered after two generations, he said.

How the entire sub-category of any tribal community can be treated on a par with the general category by stopping reservation if some of them have achieved better positions through quota, Alawa said.

BJP spokesperson Hitesh Vajpayee said the party was studying the SC Decision.

Reservation is a sensitive issue and the party will minutely go through it, he said.