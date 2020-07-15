Madhya Pradesh: Administrative reshuffle may be made on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s advice

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose 11 loyalists have taken the lion’s share of portfolios in the cabinet, may now interfere in administrative reshuffle.
Scindia may get additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries posted to the departments headed by his supporters.
Posting of collectors, SP and other officers may be done in the Gwalior-Chambal region according to Scindia’s choice.
A retired administrative officer close to Scindia may interfere in the administrative reshuffle through the Rajya Sabha MP.
Nevertheless, a few officers may find it difficult to have good rapport with some Scindia-backed ministers.
Such ministers may mount pressure on the government to change those officers and post their chosen ones to the departments they are heading.
During the rule of the Kaml Nath-led government, the Scindia-backed ministers were not on good terms with the officers of their department.
The ministers put up the issue before Nath, but he did not listen to them. Now, these ministers may use the clout of Scindia to transfer the officers from their departments.
During the Nath-led regime, the posting of officers to the districts in Gwalior division was done according to Scindia.
He may wish to maintain his sway over the region. So, there are possibilities of administrative reshuffle.
