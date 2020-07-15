Madhya Pradesh: Administrative reshuffle may be made on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s advice

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose 11 loyalists have taken the lion’s share of portfolios in the cabinet, may now interfere in administrative reshuffle.

Scindia may get additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries posted to the departments headed by his supporters.

Posting of collectors, SP and other officers may be done in the Gwalior-Chambal region according to Scindia’s choice.

A retired administrative officer close to Scindia may interfere in the administrative reshuffle through the Rajya Sabha MP.

Nevertheless, a few officers may find it difficult to have good rapport with some Scindia-backed ministers.