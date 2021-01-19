Madhya Pradesh: Administration keeps hawk’s eye as 32 districts are bird flu-infected

BHOPAL: The number of bird flu-infected districts has gone up to 32 in Madhya Pradesh, so far. Poultry birds were found infected in three districts — Jhabua, Harda and Mandsaur. Similarly, chicken samples collected from the market were found infected in three districts — Neemuch, Indore and Agar. Instructions have been given to the districts to take strict precautionary measures, including stepping up monitoring of the water bodies under their respective jurisdictions. The forest department across state has been put on alert following reports of bird flu in the neighbouring states.

As this also coincides with the annual winter migration season, teams have been instructed to monitor the water bodies that are in the hinterland, which play host to migratory birds. This entails reporting any bird deaths, collecting the viscera or the carcass and sending the samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) Laboratory, Bhopal, for analysis; handling the carcasses with gloves and other protective gear and so forth.

The teams are also monitoring the wetlands where the migratory birds tend to roost. They observe signs, which include birds that tend to show signs of tremors, have tilted heads or are found to be paralysed.

"Our teams are closely monitoring the situation in Madhya Pradesh, especially at the water bodies. Birds are spotted in or around water bodies, so, the teams have been instructed to strictly monitor these places. So far, birds in 32 districts have been infected with avian influenza," said DR RK Rokde, director, animal husbandry.