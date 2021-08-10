Madhya Pradesh: Admin makes little headway as flood leaves roads damaged

BHOPAL: Administration in Gwalior-Chambal region finds damaged roads a major hurdle in the way of rebuilding the infrastructures damaged due to recent floods. Despite the best of efforts, the administration is not able to provide the basic amenities to flood-affected people as all connecting roads stand damaged, said officials engaged in relief work.

Most of the roads are totally damaged and many were swept away in the floods making it difficult for the administration to reach villages to restore electricity and water supply. Gwalior divisional commissioner Ashish Saxena, talking to Free Press, said, “We are executing our relief and rehabilitation work in the region. Roads are badly damaged and it is becoming difficult to reach the remote flood-affected areas. We have to restore power and water supply. All the issues are interconnected. But first of all, roads have to be reconstructed or repaired. But most of the roads are beyond repair.”

Grains have been distributed and voluntary organisations have come forward to provide food material in relief camps where flood-hit families have been housed. With the flood water receding, the administration has turned its focus on restoring basic amenities like electricity, water supply, proper sanitation and medical services.

The flood-hit people are at risk of various diseases like diarrhea, jaundice, and other infections. Under these conditions, proper health monitoring has become the need of the hour. The administration is organising health check up camps in areas to ensure that the flood victims have no health issues due to contaminated water.

The administration has pressed tankers to supply potable water to people. They have been advised to boil water before consumption. They have been advised against eating rotten vegetables and soiled grain.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:01 PM IST