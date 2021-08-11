Madhya Pradesh: Addiction of online game turns student extortionist, land in police dragnet

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Addiction of online games turned a minor boy as an extortionist in Bhind district. He tried to extort Rs 8 lakh from his ex-class teacher, threatening to kill her family members.

The incident occurred at Daboh town of Bhind district. According to police, the accused is class-12 student at a private school. His father purchased a mobile for him, so that he could attend his online classes.

“He got addicted to playing the Free Fire game. He lost 20,000 in the game. He needed more money to get access to the game,” said a police officer.

On Monday, the student threw a handwritten letter with a threat message in the house of his ex-class teacher. “In letter, he wrote a mobile and asked the family members to call on the given mobile number, otherwise the family would have to face dire consequences,” said another police officer.

When family members approached on given mobile number the student asked them to pay Rs 8 lakh if they wanted the safety of the family members.

The terrified family members approached police and lodged a complaint.

“We detain a minor on the basis of mobile number. He confessed to have committed the crime. He had lost money in an online game and needed more money to continue, therefore he tried to extort the victim's family,” said investigation officer Avinash Sharma.

Sharma further said that as the accused was minor, he was released on bail.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 04:10 PM IST