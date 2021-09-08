Madhya Pradesh: Action plan made to promote One district - One product scheme in 6 districts

Bhopal: An action plan has been chalked out for six districts to promote One district One product scheme, an official release stated here on Wednesday.

The districts where the scheme has been launched are Alirajpur, Singrauli, Umaria, Betul, Mandla and Anuppur.

State forest minister Vijay Shah announced the action plan and said machines will be installed at Van Dhan Kendra for marketing and processing of mahua flowers and white musli in Alirajpur. In Singrauli district, 7 Van Dhan Kendra will be used for processing mahua flower.

“A plan has been prepared to make Mahua Laddu, biscuit and cake and extract oil from mahua seeds through 6 Van Dhan Kendras set up for processing and marketing of mahua flowers in Umaria district. Mahua saplings have also been planted at 6 places under the local tree plantation scheme,” said Shah.

Several Van Dhan Vikas Kendras are being set up in Betul district for processing and marketing of mahua flowers and pickle kernels. Similarly, farmers will also be encouraged to cultivate medicinal plants. The finished product at centres will be sold through local market, TRIFED and Sanjeevani Kendra.

According to minister, a plan had been prepared for processing of Amla, Arjun bark, honey and mahua in Mandla district. In Anuppur district, special efforts will be made for conservation and production of Gulbakavali. This will strengthen financial condition of local villagers.

