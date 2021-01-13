Madhya Pradesh: Action on I-T report after talks between Amit Shah and Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The fate of three IPS officers and that of an SPS officer depends on a meeting between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Both of them are going to meet soon. Chouhan is set to visit Delhi for that.

He was likely to visit the national capital on Wednesday, but his journey was put off for a day or two.

Besides various other issues, the income-tax report is on the Chief Minister’s agenda for discussion with Shah.

The Election Commission has heaped pressure on the government for registering an FIR against the four police officers.

In a letter, the commission has given 15 days’ time to the chief secretary to take action on the income-tax report.

Before sending a reply to the commission, Chouhan wants to take direction from the Centre by holding discussion with Shah.

Only after receiving guidelines from the Centre, he will go ahead with further action on the matter.

Once the Economic Offences Wing registers an FIR against the four officers, there will be pressure on the agency to register case against those whose names figured in the I-T appraisal report.