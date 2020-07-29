Madhya Pradesh: Action against Hunger team reaches out to women on phone

BHOPAL: Corona epidemic ripping through the state and all the resources of the government are being consumed to battle against the contagion. Whether it is medical or paramedical personnel, including frontline health workers such as ASHA, ANMs and Aaganwadi workers; medical college hospitals or primary health centres – all are focused on dealing with the pandemic. And that has adversely impacted the implementation of the health and wellbeing schemes for expectant and new mothers and infants and children.

And Madhya Pradesh needs these schemes badly. According to the Sample Registration System (SRS), the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in the state is 48 - the highest in the county. It is 52 in the rural areas and 36 in urban parts. The Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) in the state is 188, the third highest among all states.

In order to ensure that focus on Covid-19 doesn’t take a toll on maternal and infant child health, an NGO, Action Against Hunger, has launched a campaign in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of the state.