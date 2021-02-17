Madhya Pradesh accident: Bus wrongly given permit, alleges Ajay Singh

BHOPAL: Allegations about the bus accident in Sidhi have begun to pour in. Former leader of opposition in the House Ajay Singh said on Wednesday that the bus which met with an accident had been wrongly given permission. According to amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act, only big buses should be given permit to run more than 75 km, Singh said.

Singh wanted to know the reasons for giving permission to a 32-seater to run 138km, so action should be taken against the guilty.

Deputy transport commissioner Arvind Saxena said the bus had been given permit according to rules. According to Saxena, permission can be given to a bus with less than 35 seats. The bus was examined and it had no technical fault, Saxena said, adding that the bus was overloaded by the driver. This is the reason why the permit of the bus was immediately cancelled, Saxena said.