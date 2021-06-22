Madhya Pradesh: ABVP leader booked for rape in Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader allegedly raped and cheating a 23-year-old woman in Jabalpur, police sources said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the accused at Woman Police station of Jabalpur.

The victim, a resident of Jabalpur, told police that she had met the accused in 2018. The duo fell into love. One day, the accused took her to a temple and put vermillion on her forehead, claiming that she was his wife as per Hindu rituals.

The accused, a former city general secretary of ABVP in Jabalpur, allegedly raped the girl on many occasions.

In her complaint to police, the victim claimed that the accused frequently visited her in Pune when she was studying in a college. The accused also took her to Goa, Kahna Kisali National Park and other tourist spots and raped her on many occasions, the victim claimed.

The victim also told the police in her statement that she was forced to undergo abortion by accused in July 2020.

When she asked the accused to go for proper wedding in presence of parents in January 2021 as she has completed her study, the accused refuses and said his marriage has been fixed by his parents.

The victim later informed her parents, who were earlier were not ready to lodge a police complaint fearing social infamy. On Monday, the victim along with her father reached the woman police station and lodged a complaint.