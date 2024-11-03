Madhya Pradesh: Absconding Murder Accused Opens Fire On Police In Chhatarpur, Flees | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ravindra Singh Parihar, a man who has been on the run in a murder case, opened fire on the police in Deri village under the Orchha Road police station area of Chhatarpur late on Saturday evening. Taking advantage of the darkness, the accused managed to flee, evading arrest despite a night-long search by the police.

According to the police, the Orchha Road police and CSP Aman Mishra had been attempting to capture Pariharfor the past three days. On Saturday evening, Orchha Road Police Station In-charge Pushpendra Yadav, along with his team, raided the village again.

Upon spotting the police, Parihar suddenly opened fire, shooting around six rounds. In response, the police fired back, but during the exchange, the accused managed to escape under the cover of darkness. No casualties were reported in the encounter, the police said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain, along with additional forces from City Kotwali, Civil Line, and Nowgaon police stations, rushed to the scene.

Despite an extensive search throughout the night, the accused remains at large. The Orchha Road police continued their efforts overnight, while other police forces returned after an unsuccessful manhunt.