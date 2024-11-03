 Madhya Pradesh: Absconding Murder Accused Opens Fire On Police In Chhatarpur, Flees
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Absconding Murder Accused Opens Fire On Police In Chhatarpur, Flees

Madhya Pradesh: Absconding Murder Accused Opens Fire On Police In Chhatarpur, Flees

According to the police, the Orchha Road police and CSP Aman Mishra had been attempting to capture Pariharfor the past three days.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Absconding Murder Accused Opens Fire On Police In Chhatarpur, Flees | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ravindra Singh Parihar, a man who has been on the run in a murder case, opened fire on the police in Deri village under the Orchha Road police station area of Chhatarpur late on Saturday evening. Taking advantage of the darkness, the accused managed to flee, evading arrest despite a night-long search by the police.

According to the police, the Orchha Road police and CSP Aman Mishra had been attempting to capture Pariharfor the past three days. On Saturday evening, Orchha Road Police Station In-charge Pushpendra Yadav, along with his team, raided the village again.

Upon spotting the police, Parihar suddenly opened fire, shooting around six rounds. In response, the police fired back, but during the exchange, the accused managed to escape under the cover of darkness. No casualties were reported in the encounter, the police said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 2 Youths Killed In Separate Accidents In Badnawar
article-image

Upon receiving information about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain, along with additional forces from City Kotwali, Civil Line, and Nowgaon police stations, rushed to the scene.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik

Despite an extensive search throughout the night, the accused remains at large. The Orchha Road police continued their efforts overnight, while other police forces returned after an unsuccessful manhunt.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delay In Promotions Affects 1 Lakh Teachers In Madhya Pradesh

Delay In Promotions Affects 1 Lakh Teachers In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Absconding Murder Accused Opens Fire On Police In Chhatarpur, Flees

Madhya Pradesh: Absconding Murder Accused Opens Fire On Police In Chhatarpur, Flees

₹ 1,814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Success Eludes Police; NCB In Search Of Mystery Man

₹ 1,814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Success Eludes Police; NCB In Search Of Mystery Man

Madhya Pradesh: BJP May Elect State Unit Chief Second Week Of Next Month

Madhya Pradesh: BJP May Elect State Unit Chief Second Week Of Next Month

Madhya Pradesh: 48 Lakh 70-Plus Citizens To Be Covered Under AB PM-JAY

Madhya Pradesh: 48 Lakh 70-Plus Citizens To Be Covered Under AB PM-JAY