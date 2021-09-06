Madhya Pradesh: About a dozen arm licenses of history-sheeter Abdul Razzaq canceled in view of public peace and security

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): About a dozen arm licenses issued from Katni in the names of Jabalpur history sheeter Abdul Razzaq and his family members have been canceled by the Katni Collector and District Magistrate Priyank Mishra.

Razzaq had issued gun licenses in the name of his wife, brother and daughter-in-law at the address of his marble mines located at Nimas and Jujawal in Katni district.

During the proceedings on Razzaq's bases, a cache of foreign guns was also found.

Katni Collector Priyank Mishra said that the license of rifle and 12 bore single barrel gun was taken from Katni in the name of Subina Begum, wife of Abdul Razzaq.

Apart from this, NP Bor arms license was obtained in the name of Mohammed Mahmood, brother of Razzaq and his wife Shamim Bano.

Three arms licenses were also issued in the name of Razzaq's other brother Mohammad Riaz's father Abdul Waheed.

The accused Razzaq and his henchmen were taking arms licenses in the name of relatives and women of the family and were allegedly using it for crime.

On the basis of the recommendation received from the Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur, Collector Mishra has canceled all the arms licenses issued from Katni in view of public peace and security.

He also ordered that all the weapons should be immediately deposited in the police station Omati Jabalpur.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 05:07 PM IST