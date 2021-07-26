Madhya Pradesh: Abductors, murderers of Satna minor twins get double life term

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The court of additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) of Satna has awarded double life term to all the five accused convicted of abducting and murdering five-year-old twins in February, 2019.

The court handed the punishment to the accused on Monday.

Two masked men abducted the twins Priyansh and Shreyansh at gunpoint, from the school bus, in Chhitarkoot town of Satna district, on February 12, 2019. They were the students of lower kindergarten in Sadguru Public School in Chhitrakoot

The accused had demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom from the boys’ father Brajesh Rawat, a local businessman.

The incident had led to public outrage. The BJP as well as Congress accused each other of getting involved in the crime.

Later, Satna Police, with help of their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh, identified the accused and arrested six persons including the tutor of the twins.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to having killed the twins and dumping the bodies in the Yamuna river in bordering Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. The bodies were later recovered from the river.

The accused are Raju Dwivedi, Padam Shukla, Lucky Singh, Vikramjeet Singh, Ramkesh Yadav and Pinta Yadav.

Ramkesh Yadav, who was the tutor of the twins and kingpin of the crime, had committed suicide by hanging himself in Satna Central jail on May 8, 2019.