 Madhya Pradesh: AAP Releases First List Of Party Candidates
Madhya Pradesh: AAP Releases First List Of Party Candidates

From Bhopal, two tickets have been announced. Sajjan Singh Parmar has been given ticket from Govindpura Assembly constituency.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former government officer Ravi Kant Dwivedi, whose premises were raided by Lokayukta police, has been given ticket from Huzur Assembly constituency by Aam Admi Party, which released the first list of candidates for Assembly elections here on Friday.

From Bhopal, two tickets have been announced. Sajjan Singh Parmar has been given ticket from Govindpura Assembly constituency. After BSP and BJP, AAP also released its first list of candidates for Assembly election.

Dwivedi was joint labour commissioner when Lokayukta police conducted the raid. Other candidates who got tickets are Sanjay Dubey from Sewda, Surendra Singh Tomar from Dimani, Ramesh Upadhaya from Morena, Komar Damor from Petlawad, Sarita Pandey from Sirmour.

Son of former MP Govind Mishra, Anendra Govind Mishra will contest from Churhat, former BSP leader IS Mourya will contest from Sironj. From Maharajpur, Ramji Patel will contest.

