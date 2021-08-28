Madhya Pradesh: A woman raped in shop in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man has allegedly raped a woman inside the shop in Ranjhi police station area of ​​Jabalpur.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot and threatened the victim to kill her.

Ranjhi police station in charge RK Malviya said that the woman living in the area ran a mobile shop. On August 16, the accused, Nikhil Ibrahim reached her shop and started having a word with her as he was known to the victim.

After a while, when the victim went to the room behind the shop, Nikhil followed her. The victim sensed his intentions and asked him to leave from there. But Nikhil started forcing her and raped her.

After the incident Nikhil threatened her that if she told anything to anyone then he would kill her.

Because of the death threat, the victim remained silent for several days, but then she showed courage and reached the police station.

She informed the police about the whole incident and requested for a strict action against the accused. On the complaint of the victim, the police registered a case against the accused and started searching him.

