Madhya Pradesh: A minor youth drowns in Kerwa Dam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor youth drowned in Kerwa dam on the outskirts of Bhopal on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Mushef 16, a resident of JP Nagar, Bhopal.

According to the Ratibad police, four friends went to visit Kerwa Dam on the occasion of Independence Day. After they reached the dam, three of them stepped down to take bath while one friend was sitting on the mount of the dam.

After a while, they lost their control and started drowning in the dam. Meanwhile, a girl standing there saved two of them with her scarf (dupatta).

On getting the information the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for the post mortem.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 10:05 PM IST