Madhya Pradesh: A minor raped in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old minor girl allegedly raped in Jabalpur, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported under Tilwara police station. The accused has been identified as Sunesh (21) resident of the same village to that of the victim.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Tilwara, Priyanka Shukla said that the police have received information from the locals of Tilwara village on dial 100 on September 21. They reported that a youth had assaulted a minor girl and fled from the spot.

Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and investigated the area. After that the police admitted the girl to the nearby hospital, Shukla said.

The police registered a case against the accused under various charges including POCSO act and started searching to nab the accused.

Later on, the police arrested the accused with the help of its sources and presented him in the court from where he has been sent to jail on Wednesday, Shukla added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:34 PM IST