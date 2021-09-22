e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Pune and six other districts report high positivity rateCongress won't bag even 10 seats under Navjot Singh Sidhu's leadership: Capt Amarinder Singh
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:34 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: A minor raped in Jabalpur

The incident was reported under Tilwara police station. The accused has been identified as Sunesh (21) resident of the same village to that of the victim.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old minor girl allegedly raped in Jabalpur, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported under Tilwara police station. The accused has been identified as Sunesh (21) resident of the same village to that of the victim.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Tilwara, Priyanka Shukla said that the police have received information from the locals of Tilwara village on dial 100 on September 21. They reported that a youth had assaulted a minor girl and fled from the spot.

Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and investigated the area. After that the police admitted the girl to the nearby hospital, Shukla said.

The police registered a case against the accused under various charges including POCSO act and started searching to nab the accused.

Later on, the police arrested the accused with the help of its sources and presented him in the court from where he has been sent to jail on Wednesday, Shukla added.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Woman attacked with suspected Acid, suffers injuries

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:34 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal