Madhya Pradesh: A Gram Sabha in Hoshangabad district wants Central Vista inspired bhawan, panchayat officials say no

BHOPAL: Inspired by design of Central Vista (New Parliament complex under construction in New Delhi) gram sabha of village Hirankheda in Seoni Malwa block of Hoshangabad district proposed to construct its building on the same design but the officials of the panchayat department are against it.

With the intent of providing more work during the pandemic at the village level, the department had ordered the construction of panchayat offices. The department had shared a standard architectural plan, which the panchayat said doesn't meet their needs.

Hirankheda is the biggest village in the area with a population of 3,800. Sarpanch Mahesh Parihar said, ‘To pass any resolution at the gram sabha, a minimum quorum of 10% is required. Therefore panchayat office should have the capacity to accommodate at least 380 people in the meeting hall.’ The government-sanction design is too small to accommodate that many people. Moreover, given the pandemic, there should be enough space to maintain social distancing norms during the meetings, Parihar added.

Hirankheda panchayat was awarded by the state government for electing the entire panchayat unopposed. The young panchayat, whose members are mostly in their early to mid-30s, is raring to change the face of the village, said Panch Ashutosh Litoria (28).

Part of this effort is a modern and eye-catching panchayat bhawan with facilities that can cater to all the needs of the residents. Apart from being used to hold gram sabha meetings, they would also like the new building to serve as a community space that can host official and social events.

Eng Abhishek Rajput who created the design of panchayat bhawan inspired by Central Vista said he was wanted to design a building that would instill a feeling of pride among the villagers. ‘The official design has only one floor but I planned a mezzanine in order to increase the capacity of the building. So instead of 60 people, this building can accommodate 150.’