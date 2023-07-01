Madhya Pradesh: A Dispute Between Two 'Owners' Grants A New Life To Goat On Eid Eve

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A day before Eid al-Adha (Bakr Id), a dispute between two people in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa area granted a new life to a goat.

The two parties were fighting over the ownership of a goat.

As the dispute could not be settled, both sides went to the Civil Lines police station, where the animal was forced to spend the night.

According to the media reports, Police said that the alleged goat is now a part of their investigation.

On June 28, the day before Eid al-Adha, Sanjay Khan and Sharukh Khan arrived at the Civil Lines Police Station carrying a goat.

Both Alleged The Goat To Be Theirs

Sanjay Khan stated that the goat was his and that he had raised it, but the animal went missing about six months ago.

Shahrukh Khan, meanwhile, asserted ownership of the goat and claimed to have paid Rs 15,000 for it.

Goat - Part Of Investigation

“Both the owners had their own claims, so we asked both of them to bring evidence. The goat was kept at the police station and they were asked to come with evidence of the ownership of the goat,” Civil Lines police station incharge Harendra Nath Sharma said.

He added, “The next day both came with pictures of the goat. Both the pictures looked similar and were of the same goat. The dispute further intensified."

Further he added that, “It was difficult for us to keep the goat at the police station so we decided to keep the animal with a third person till the matter is resolved. The corporator of the area where both the claimants reside was also called in. However, the two disputing persons then reached a mutual consensus that let the goat stay with Sanjay Khan till the matter is resolved."

“The goat is now a part of investigation and both the persons have been instructed that the animal should not be harmed or killed till the matter is resolved. To this both of them agreed and have given it in writing at the police station. It was then that the animal was handed over to Sanjay Khan on Thursday evening for the time till the matter is resolved. On Friday they sent the pictures of the goat. It is in good health,” Sharma said.

