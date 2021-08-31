Madhya Pradesh: A 19-year-old girl raped in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths allegedly raped a 19-year-old girl in Prem Nagar, Antri area of Gwalior on Monday evening, the police said.

The incident happened when the girl went to feed the cattle in the shed near the house. She was alone in the house as their parents had gone out for some work.

The accused, Rahul Kushwaha and Raj Kushwaha, living in the nearby village of Makoda, came to the girl, grabbed her and dragged her inside the house. The other felon Raj Kushwaha kept monitoring outside the house.

After committing the crime both the miscreants fled from the spot and threatened to kill her.

When the parents of the victim returned, she narrated the whole incident. After which she reached Antri police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Antri police station in charge Ramakant Upadhyay said that on the complaint of the victim, a case was registered against two accused. One of the accused, Rahul Kushwaha was arrested immediately after the matter came to light. The police have been interrogating him, adding that the search for another accused is going on.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 07:48 PM IST