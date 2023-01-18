Madhya Pradesh: 95 complaints come up at public hearing in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Ninety-five complaints came up at the weekly public hearing held in the collectorate auditorium on Tuesday, official sources said.

Collector Ankit Asthana heard all the applications and disposed of most of them on the spot.

Besides the collector, additional collector Narottam Bhargava, commissioner of Nagar Nigam Sanjeev Kumar Jain, sub-divisional magistrate Lk Pandey, deputy collector Vandana Jain and other officials were present at the weekly public hearing.

A resident of Shahadpur village in Sabalgarh Tehsil, Raghunandan Sharma, said that the residents of his village were finding it difficult to get out of their houses because of some dispute on a road.

On hearing the problem, Asthana got in touch with Tehsildar of Kailaras, Bharat Yadav, through Google meet and asked him to settle the issue on Tuesday itself.

A resident of Ampura area in Morena Lavkesh, who is physically challenged, said he is a sportsman and captain of his division, so he needed a wheel-chair to take part in a match to be played in Gwalior on January 21 and 22.

The collector went through his application and asked the official concerned to provide him a wheel-chair.

Out of the 95 applications, 20 were marked for the time-limit meeting. A few applications related to dowry cases, transfer of properties, pension and appointment in Anganwadi centres were forwarded to the departments concerned.

Solution at Your Doorstep

A movement has been launched to solve any petty dispute before it goes to court. The court and the district administration launched this movement. Through Google meet, divisional commissioner Deepak Singh directed the officials of the police, the revenue, the electricity and those of the forest department to work out the petty issues through the campaign “Solution at Your Doorstep” (Samadhan AapkeDwar).

Singh said that a division bench of the high court in Gwalior recently trained a few second rung officials about how to deal with petty disputes through Samadhan AapkeDwar. Singh further said that the complaints lodged through CM Helpline can be solved with the help of Samadhan AapkeDwar. He directed the officials of the revenue, the police, the electricity and those of the forest departments to identify the problems which can be solved through the campaign.