Madhya Pradesh: 90 women bikers reach Bhopal to raise awareness on women empowerment

Women bikers in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A rally comprising 90 women bikers reached Bhopal on Tuesday. It was part of a women bike rally organised by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under Desh Ke Hum Hain Rakshak Abhiyan to create awareness about women empowerment.

The bike rally, which started from India Gate, New Delhi, on March 9, will reach Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) on March 25, after passing through different cities.

After entering city from Akbarpur Chauraha and received by CRPF Bhopal Group Centre, the rally reached Bangarsia Group Centre, where a welcome function was organised at CRPF Parade Ground.

“We got maximum love and respect in MP during the rally. We have become inspiration for many girls. The fear among women has gone. In 37 years of service, I have been posted from Srinagar to Sri Lanka. That's why the responsibility of the bike rally was given to me. We ride 300-350 km daily,” said Deputy Commandant Taradevi, the captain of the rally.

The bike rallyists will stay in Bhopal for two days. Women's rifle show and cultural programme will be organised at Shaurya Smarak at 6 pm. Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur will be the chief guest. A band performance will be organised at Boat Club from 6 pm. The rally will leave for Jagdalpur from Bhopal on March 17.