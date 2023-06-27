 Madhya Pradesh: 9 5% Surplus Rainfall In Bhopal
Alert for heavy rain.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital received rain for second consecutive day on Tuesday. The city recorded 2.6 mm rainfall on Tuesday. It rained throughout the day, drenching commuters.

Bhopal district recorded 116.4mm against the normal rainfall of 110.8 mm till Tuesday. Thus, it is 5% more rainfall. However, state rainfall is 16% less. Both western as well as eastern region recorded 16 % less than normal rainfall till date.

Consistent rainfall has led to drop in temperature in the state capital. Bhopal recorded day temperature 27.2 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.5 degrees while its night temperature was 23.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.8 degrees. According to meteorological department, alert for heavy rain has been issued in Bhopal in next 24 hours.

