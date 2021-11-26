Madhya Pradesh: 88th Sage Billiards and Snooker Nationals 2021

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The third day of 88th Billiards and Snooker Nationals 2021 being held under the aegis of Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI), MP Billiards and Snooker Association and Sports and Youth Welfare Department witnessed players from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana defeating others one after another.

Over 1,000 national and state players are competing for 18 titles in the tournament. Telangana's youngster Dhruv Singh entered the next round with a scintillating performance, winning two matches on the third day of the championship.

In his first victory, Dhruv defeated Madhya Pradesh player N Choudhary. In this match of Best of Seven Frames, both the players were tied 2-2 in the frames table for four frames. After this, both the players won 1-1 frame and 3-3 equals.

Dhruv made his way to victory with concentration in the deciding seventh frame. The match scores were 30-13, 23-31,05-42,35-18, 01-40, 42-47, and 40-06 points in his favour.

In his second match, Dhruv faced Shah Aluf of Kerala, and Dhruv immediately took a 3-1 lead, maintaining the momentum of the first match.

But Aluf tried to return by taking the fifth frame in his favour. But Dhruv’s concentration won him the sixth frame.

His scores were 47-39, 32-28, 05-33, 45-00, 04-47, and 33-23 points in his favour.

Although Shah Aluf lost a match, his fellow Kerala player Marshad showed attractive potting to Madhya Pradesh player Vipul Ambekar 41-12, 29-06, 13-48, 13-48, 00-38, 34-12, and defeated him by 28-20 points.

Another player from Telangana V Sanjay performed well while playing against Uttarakhand’s Saksham Gyrola in an exciting match that lasted for seven frames.

Digvijay Kadia from Haryana won the two matches defeating Kerala’s M Midhun and MP’s Manish Khaporde. Altogether, 52 matches were played on Friday. The hall was packed with spectators.

