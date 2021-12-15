Madhya Pradesh: 887 contestants file nominations in a day for panchayat elections; tally 1,166

BHOPAL : As many as 887 candidates submitted nomination papers on Wednesday for the first and second phase of Panchayat elections including 386 female candidates and 2 from ‘others’ category, said officials of the State Election Commission.

So far a total of 1166 candidates have submitted their nomination papers, out of which 645 are male and 519 female and 2 ‘others’ are included.

Secretary State Election Commission BS Jamod has told that according to the information received till 6 pm, on Wednesday, 15 contestants have filed nominations for Zila Panchayat member, 58 for Janpad Panchayat member, 596 for the post of Sarpanch and 218 for the post of Panch have submitted nomination papers. .

So far 23 candidates have submitted nomination papers for Zila Panchayat member, 73 for Janpad Panchayat member, 821 for Sarpanch post and 249 for Panch post.

The nomination papers for Phase I and II will be filled till December 20. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on December 21. The last date for withdrawal of candidature and allotment of election symbols will be on 23 December.

The first phase of polling will be held on January 6 and the second phase will be held on January 28, 2022 from 7 am to 3 pm.

In the first phase, nomination papers are being taken for 6,285 gram panchayats of 85 development blocks and in the second phase for 8015 gram panchayats of 110 development blocks.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:58 PM IST