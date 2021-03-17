Madhya Pradesh: 832 corona-infected, two die in the past 24 hours

BHOPAL: In the past 24 hours, 832 people were found corona-infected and two people died due to infection in the state. The number of those infected by the coronavirus is increasing by leaps and bounds in the state. The maximum number of patients are from Indore (232), followed by Bhopal (196). Two deaths have been reported in Bhopal and in Indore.

On Wednesday, the health department conducted tests on 16,987 samples that were collected, out of which 203 were rejected.

Out of 52 districts, the number of infected people is zero in only four districts. But, in the remaining small, medium and major cities, the number of cases is increasing rapidly.

People are also coming forward to get vaccinated against the disease. About 83 per cent of the people had got the first dose of vaccination. On the other hand, 72 per cent of the people have taken the second shot of the vaccine.