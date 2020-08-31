Madhya Pradesh: 8,000 km roads damaged, heavy rain leaves wreckage

Bhopal: About 8,000 kilometre long roads of 12 districts were damaged in recent rain in the state. The public works department has estimated the primary loss at Rs 150 crore. The recent rain has damaged crops, roads and bridges.

The roads of Hoshanganad, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Sehore, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Harda, Vidisha and Dewas districts have damaged badly. The PWD engineer-in-chief Chandra Prakash Agarwal told Free Press that preliminary assessment of losses of roads is estimated to Rs 140 crore, which may increase on completion of survey. The district and divisional officials have been told to compile report of damages in their respected areas and start repair work.

According to Agarwal, the state has 4,771 kilometres of roads that are National Highways, 10,297 km are state highways, 19,429 km are Major District Roads and 26,482 km are village roads. About 60,000 kilometres roads are present in the state that are maintained by PWD, MP Road Development Corporations and PM Gram Sadak Yojana cell.

The PWD is collecting real time data of the damaged roads and the culverts at 419 places in the state. As many as 120 out of 251 reservoirs in the state are full, requiring dam gates to be opened to let out excess water. The state has received 815.2mm of rainfall till Saturday morning against the expected rain of 743 mm.