Madhya Pradesh: 80-year-old industrialist shoots self to death in Bhopal, was ailing for long

BHOPAL: An industrialist allegedly shot himself to death at his house on Sunday morning. The 80-year-old deceased RK Dubey used a rifle to shoot himself at about 8.30 am. He took tea with his son at 8 am and wrote a suicide note in his diary before ending his life.

Dubey was ailing for a long time and the room where he committed suicide was equipped with medical facilities. Virendra Singh Kushwaha, investigation officer in the case, said Dubey’s wife and two married sons live on the ground floor while he lived on the top floor of two-storeyed house near Jehan Numa hotel.

At about 8.30 am, his family heard a gunshot and rushed to the room that was locked. They broke it open to find the octogenarian lying in a pool of blood. The bullet had pierced through his face and he had died, police said.