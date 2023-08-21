Madhya Pradesh: 8 Students Selected For Ganj Basoda District Badminton Tournament | Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Eight students of Ratanbai School have been selected for the district badminton tournament.

The competition will be held in the indoor stadium of the Government Excellence School.

The students of Ratanbai School were selected on the basis of contests held in blocks.

Those who have been selected are Devesh Shivshankar Chaurasia, Rimjhim Shrivastava and Sanskriti Rajput (U-19 category).

Faran Khan and Nikita have been selected to represent the school in the U-17 category.

Similarly, Nisha Himanshi and Sanad Khan have been selected for the U-14 category. Sports teacher of the school Siddhi Sharma and coash Krishna Gopal Jogi imparted training to the children.