e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 8 quarantine enclosures at Kuno, 2 more to be constructed

Madhya Pradesh: 8 quarantine enclosures at Kuno, 2 more to be constructed

12 cheetahs expected from South Africa

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | -PTI
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kuno National Park (KNP) is preparing quarantine enclosures for 12 cheetahs, which will arrive from South Africa next month. Eight quarantine enclosures have been prepared so far.

“We have prepared eight quarantine enclosures for arriving 12 cheetahs. But we have been asked to prepare two more. So, we are going to modify the already existing two quarantine bomas, which were prepared for previously arrived eight cheetahs,” said a senior officer of Kuno National Park. Each quarantine enclosure will measure 22 X 50 metres.

Preparations were made for 12 cheetahs this month. However, the matter got delayed for want of signature South Africa President.

Kuno National Park, at present, has eight cheetahs. Their number will increase 20 on the arrival of twelve more cheetahs in future.

Read Also
Bhopal: ‘I used to fight a lot when I was a kid’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: One held for snatching cell phone

Bhopal: One held for snatching cell phone

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicates Lift Irrigation scheme to public

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicates Lift Irrigation scheme to public

Bhopal: Anil Lahoti of MP appointed Railway Board Chairman

Bhopal: Anil Lahoti of MP appointed Railway Board Chairman

Overheard in Bhopal: A new equation is developing while a minister has the last laugh

Overheard in Bhopal: A new equation is developing while a minister has the last laugh

Bhopal: Governor attends convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University

Bhopal: Governor attends convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University