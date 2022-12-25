Madhya Pradesh: 8 quarantine enclosures at Kuno, 2 more to be constructed

Representative Image | -PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kuno National Park (KNP) is preparing quarantine enclosures for 12 cheetahs, which will arrive from South Africa next month. Eight quarantine enclosures have been prepared so far.

“We have prepared eight quarantine enclosures for arriving 12 cheetahs. But we have been asked to prepare two more. So, we are going to modify the already existing two quarantine bomas, which were prepared for previously arrived eight cheetahs,” said a senior officer of Kuno National Park. Each quarantine enclosure will measure 22 X 50 metres.

Preparations were made for 12 cheetahs this month. However, the matter got delayed for want of signature South Africa President.

Kuno National Park, at present, has eight cheetahs. Their number will increase 20 on the arrival of twelve more cheetahs in future.