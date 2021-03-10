Madhya Pradesh: 77 vaccination centres started in Bhopal district

BHOPAL: From Wednesday, Covid-19 vaccination has started at 77 vaccination centres in Bhopal district. To give more opportunity to Covid-19 vaccine-seekers in the capital city, the health department has established these vaccination centres.

As the corona infection rate has been increasing in the city, more people in the district are rushing to get vaccinated. On Tuesday, against the estimated beneficiary target, 106 per cent vaccination was achieved in the city. Based on the potential availability of vaccines, the Centre has earmarked priority groups who will be vaccinated on a priority basis as these groups are at a higher risk. The first group includes healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs).

Long wait for shots

State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said that the vaccination of people aged above 60 years and those with co-morbidities and aged between 45 and 50 years started in the state on March 1. This is the second group to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. For getting the vaccine, people will have to either register themselves in advance on the Co-WIN 2.0 app, or do onsite registration, or register through facilitated cohort registration. Dr Shukla said that the purpose behind the expansion of the centres was to provide more space and facilities to vaccine-seekers.

As more and more people are asking to get vaccinated, some have been raising the issue of the long wait for the shots. To sort out the issue, a total of 77 centres have established around the city. The community health centres and the primary health centres are also incorporated in the vaccination site plan.