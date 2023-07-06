Madhya Pradesh: 75-Year-Old Woman Dies From Burns

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 75-year-old woman died from burns after a fire broke out in a residence number-1 at Panna House on Wednesday, the policesaid on Thursday.

On getting information, the fire engines rushed to the spot and, after toiling for three hours, doused the flames.The woman, dying in the fire, was identified as Nanni Bai.

The fire also destroyed property worth lakhs of rupees, but the reason for it was yet to be known, the police said.

Locals, however, said a short circuit might have been reason behind the fire that broke out in the house of a retired employee DL Napit.

Chairman of Nagar Palika Anoop Tiwari, who lives beside the house of Napit, was informed about the incident.

Tiwari called up the police and fire brigade of the civic body.

The fire officials plunged into action to drench the flames. On the other hand, in charge of the Naugaon police station Deepak Yadav and sub-divisional officer of officer of police Chanchlesh Markam also reached the spot.

Two teams from fire brigade from Nagar Palika and Gadhimalhra swung into action to extinguish the fire.

When the fire broke out, Nanni Bai was alone in the house, since her daughter-in-law and grandson went to doctor.

Napit was out of home. Since there was none in the house, the elderly woman could not be saved.

