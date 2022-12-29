Madhya Pradesh: 75-year-old man thrown out of house, spending chilly night under open sky in Shahdol

Picture for representation | File

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A man has allegedly driven out a 75-year-old man from his house in Kalyanpur village, just half a kilometer away from the district headquarters.

The elderly man, Motilal Khatik, has been living in the area since 1988. The man, who allegedly threw out Khatik from his house, has been identified as Khunchu Tiwari. The elderly man is spending chilly nights under the open sky.

Tiwari, however, said that he had nothing to do with the elderly man’s land or his house. Khatik was involved in usurping a piece of land belonging to a tribal woman, Tiwari further said.

Nevertheless, neither Sarpanch nor the deputy Sarpanch is ready to help him. Khatik said that he had built the house with the help of his hard-earned money, but some people had thrown him out of the house.

Khatik said after he had contacted the police, Tiwari threatened him with dire consequences.

The elderly man is suffering because Tiwari wants to occupy the land on which his (Khatik’s) house has been built.

According to locals, Tiwari is involved in various illegal businesses.

Khatik alleged that Tiwari had demanded Rs 10,000 from him and that if he failed to give the amount his house would be flattened with the help of JCV machine.

Tiwari, however, said that Khatik, who has encroached upon a piece of land belonging to a tribal woman, is involved in selling cannabis, for which he had been sent to jail. Tiwari further said that he had nothing to do with land and that Khatik is unnecessarily drawing his name into controversy.

In-charge of Kalyan police station Sanjay Jaiswal said he had received a complaint and the police would inquire into it.

Read Also Bhopal: Higher Education Minister in trouble over Shahdol University appointment scam