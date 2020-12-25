Madhya Pradesh: 75% bookings at hotels in Bhopal for New Year events

BHOPAL: Hotels in the city have got 75% bookings for the New Year celebrations. The owners of the hotels think they may get good business in the coming year. They have also heaved a sigh of relief after the lifting of the night curfew in the city. Since March, their business was hit hard due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For many months, they remained shut and, when they did open, their business was dismal.

Ajay Shrivastava, general manager of MPTDC’s Palash Residency, told Free Press that the people were fed up with being confined to their homes for so many months and were keen to come out and celebrate. He said the celebrations would be grand.

Shrivastava said the hotel had made some changes in the arrangements to comply with the Covid protection norms. He said that the withdrawal of the night curfew was a welcome step. “Earlier, we were planning to end the celebrations by 10 pm, but, now, we can continue till midnight,” he said.

Shrivastava said all the 72 hotels and resorts of the MPTDC in the state were full from December 23 to January 2. “And this even when foreigners and tourists from other states aren’t coming,” he added.