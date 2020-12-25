Madhya Pradesh: 75% bookings at hotels in Bhopal for New Year events

BHOPAL: Hotels in the city have got 75% bookings for the New Year celebrations. The owners of the hotels think they may get good business in the coming year. They have also heaved a sigh of relief after the lifting of the night curfew in the city. Since March, their business was hit hard due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For many months, they remained shut and, when they did open, their business was dismal.
Ajay Shrivastava, general manager of MPTDC’s Palash Residency, told Free Press that the people were fed up with being confined to their homes for so many months and were keen to come out and celebrate. He said the celebrations would be grand.
Shrivastava said the hotel had made some changes in the arrangements to comply with the Covid protection norms. He said that the withdrawal of the night curfew was a welcome step. “Earlier, we were planning to end the celebrations by 10 pm, but, now, we can continue till midnight,” he said.
Shrivastava said all the 72 hotels and resorts of the MPTDC in the state were full from December 23 to January 2. “And this even when foreigners and tourists from other states aren’t coming,” he added.
Pooja Gaur, marketing and communication officer of Courtyard by Marriott said they would be organising the New Year celebrations at three restaurants of the hotel on the night of December 31. A special lunch is planned for January 1. “We can’t compare this year with last year, but we’re getting an enthusiastic response. About 75% seats are already booked,” she said. The restaurants, she reminded, could now accommodate fewer guests in keeping with the Covid protocols.
‘Larger dance floor’
"The dance floor will be larger and so will the dais so that people can avoid coming into close contact with each other. There’ll be no entry for single males and wearing of masks will be compulsory. The bookings will begin on December 27. But the fact that we’ve already received some 75 queries shows that we’ll get a good response," says Ajay Shrivastava, general manager, MPTDC’s Palash Residency.
‘Live music, no DJ’
"We were waiting for the restrictions to be lifted. We’ll be organising dinner with live music for families. There’ll be no DJ," remarks Pooja Gaur, marketing and communications officer, Courtyard by Marriott.
‘Gala dinner & live band’
"We’ll organise a gala dinner and live band for New Year’s night. Besides, a magician will engage the kids with his tricks. The bookings began on Friday. Last year, by this time, 50% of the seats were booked. This year, we’ve been able to get just 20% bookings till now," Sharad Verma, manager of Noor-Us-Sabah, a heritage hotel says.
‘Still making plans’
"Our hotel is still making plans for the New Year celebrations. We were waiting for the withdrawal of the night curfew. We’re hopeful that the guests will patronise us," Rajesh Chukani, marketing executive, Hotel Lake View remarks.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)