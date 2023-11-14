Madhya Pradesh: 721 Vehicles Challaned, Over Rs 6L Recovered As Fine From Defaulters

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the transport department led by regional transport officer (RTO) Nisha Chouhan has checked vehicles on all the roads in Itarsi Tehsil in Narmadapuram district from October 14 to November 12, official sources said.

As many as 721 vehicles were challaned, and a sum of Rs 6, 67,000 was recovered from defaulters. The team checked the documents of the vehicles, whether illegal money was carried in cars; and whether the vehicles fitted with hooters were legal.

One car fitted with illegal hooter was found during the checking. Two vehicles were found without insurance and other documents. Out of 85 vehicles 19 were challaned, and a sum of Rs 28,000 was recovered from defaulters.

Beside Chouhan, the team comprised Vijay Shrivastava, Deepak Upadhyay, Rakesh Choure, Pradeep Yadav and others. The checking was done following instructions of collector and district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh.

