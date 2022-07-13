Madhya Pradesh: 72% votes cast in final round of panchayat elections

Polling in Sehore on Wednesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barring stray violent incidents, Madhya Pradesh recorded 72 per cent turnout in the second and final phase of Panchayat elections on Wednesday. The polling was held in 43 districts, five municipal corporations, 40 municipal councils and 169 municipal councils on July 13.

Of them, 70.1 per cent females, 73.9 percent males and 44.3 per cent others cast their vote. The estimated turnout was 16.9 per cent till 9 am, 38.8 per cent till 11 am, 53.2 per cent till 1 pm, 65.1 per cent till 3 pm and 72 per cent till 5 pm, said election officials.

"The last phase of urban body polls concluded peacefully across various 43 districts," said Rakesh Singh, secretary, State Election Commission. He added, "Morena and Tikamgarh reported stray incidents, which were resolved with timely intervention of police and poll officials."

In Morena, the BSP's mayoral candidate Mamta Maurya was chased by police. She was appealed to vote in her favour. In another incident, in Tikamgarh, scuffle took place between BJP MLA Rakesh Giri and former Congress minister Yadvendra Singh Bundela. However, the situation was brought under control due to timely interference by the police.

The State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has said that close to 49,09,280 voters exercised their franchise. Of these, 25,20,923 are males, 23,88,65 are females and 292 are other voters.

This is the first time the state will witness back-to-back elections, with local body elections being held along with Panchayat polls. This situation arose because of the delay in holding both Panchayat elections, which were last held in the state in 2014, and local body elections, which took place in 2015.

In the second phase, polling was held in 5 municipal corporations, 40 municipality councils and 169 Nagar Parishad in 43 districts. A total of 6,829 polling centres were set up for this. Out of these, 1,627 polling centres were sensitive. About 34,000 officers and employees were deployed. About 17,000 police personnel were roped in to ensure free and fair polls, the officials said.

In the second phase, a total of 44 mayoral candidates were in the fray in 5 municipal corporations. There are 3,657 posts of corporators in a total of 214 bodies. Out of these, election on 79 posts were unopposed. Election were to be held on the remaining 3,578 posts. For this 15,312 candidates contested elections.

The counting for urban body polls will be held on July 20. Counting for Janpad Panchayats will be held on July 14 while Zila Panchayat on July 15.

Read Also MP: Man defeated in panchayat polls booked for threatening people to return money he distributed