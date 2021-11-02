Madhya Pradesh: 70,000 power employees end strike after 2 demands accepted

Bhopal: The 70,000 power employees of state ended strike against Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) after the company agreed to two of their demands on Tuesday, a day ahead of Diwali.

The company released a circular announcing a 7% increase in the 7th pay commission amount and a 17% dearness allowance on sum of grade pay and pay band. The company has also agreed to giving an annual hike on their salaries.

The amount of annual incremental arrears to employees of Power Management Company will be paid in 6 equal installments starting with the salary of November 2021. The arrears dues will be paid in lump sum to the employees who have retired or are going to be retired before March 1, 2022, said the notice from the company.

The decision was taken during a meeting with the principal secretary of Madhya Pradesh power department Sanjay Dube.

According to the issued, 8 per cent additional dearness allowance will be payable to the employees in the seventh pay scale from the month of October 2021 on the current basic pay. They will get a total dearness allowance of 20 percent.

Similarly, additional dearness allowance of 17 per cent will be payable to the employees under 6th pay commission on the sum of pay and grade pay in the pay band from the month of October. They will get a total dearness allowance of 171 per cent, like the other government employees in the state.

Budget constraint

A meeting with the managing director of company Vivek Porwal was held in the morning on Tuesday, which failed to bear results. The company couldn’t agree to the demands of the employees due to budget constraints.

