Madhya Pradesh: 700 police stations to get Urja Desk this Women’s Day

BHOPAL: In a bid to check the crime against women, the state police have decided to set up Urja Desk in 700 police stations across the state. These help desks will come into operation from March 8, the National Women’s Day.

DGP Vivek Johri, ADG crime against women Pragya Richa Shrivastava and others interacted with field officers during a video conference on Monday.

Informing about the Urja Desk, ADG informed that these help desks are being categorised as A,B and C. Category A will have all police stations which report 75 cases of crime against women in a year. The Urja Desk in such a police station will have separate staff of one woman sub inspector, two head constables and four constables.

In category B, the police stations reporting 40- 75 cases per year will have an Urja desk with four staffers including one SI or ASI, head constable and constables. The Urja desk at C category police stations will have SI, head constable and constable. The district units have been asked to complete the formation by February 20.