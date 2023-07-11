Madhya Pradesh: 70-Year-Old Man Brutally Assaulted By 2 Miscreants In Guna; Victim Critical

FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified criminals brutally assaulted a 70-year-old man after he refuses to provide them with the amount demanded at Bamori police area of Guna on Monday.

They assaulted him with a sharp object, including his private parts. The victim, in severe pain, managed to reach his home, where his family immediately rushed him to a private hospital. During the treatment, doctors successfully removed the object through an operation.

Currently, the elderly man's condition is critical but stable as he continues to receive medical care in the hospital.

Rameshwar Ahirwar, the victim's son, revealed that his father had gone to defecate around 1:30 AM when he encountered two suspicious individuals near the roadside. When his father confronted them, they attacked him, demanding an amount of one lakh rupees.

However, as he was unable to pay, the individuals violated him by snatching his torch and inserted in his private part, causing severe harm.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unknown culprits.

The shocking incident has prompted an immediate response from the authorities, who have taken swift action to apprehend the suspects.

While the investigation is underway, the police are actively conducting searches and checkpoints throughout the city.

The appalling nature of this incident has compelled the police to prioritize the case, and as the investigation progresses, more crucial details are emerging.

Superintendent of Police D Srinivas Verma stated that a thorough investigation is being conducted, treating the incident with utmost seriousness.