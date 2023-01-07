Madhya Pradesh: 70 industrialists, 40 diplomats to be on stage during Global Investors’ Summit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seventy industrialists and many Central ministers will share dais with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in Indore.

Those industrialists have already given their consent to take part in it. The representatives of the Reliance Industries, the Adani Group, the Tata Group and those of the Birla Group are going to participate in the conference. Nineteen parallel sessions will be held at the GIS. Along with this, MP start-up of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has dashed off a letter on ecosystem.

On the first day of the GIS, discussions will be held on agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, health services, oil, petro-chemicals, renewable energy, textiles, IT, tourism, logistics, warehousing, urban infrastructure and automobile sector.

On the second day, the talks will centre round increasing export, finance, financing infrastructure, social sector, opportunities in global business, aerospace, defence, education and skill development.

This year, the theme of the GIS is future-ready Madhya Pradesh. Forty diplomats and 450 special industrialists will be present at the summit, besides there will be more than 380 representatives from foreign countries.