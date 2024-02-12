 Madhya Pradesh: 7-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Sehore Rescued In Shivpuri
Madhya Pradesh: 7-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Sehore Rescued In Shivpuri

Few of the kidnappers are the residents of the Ichhawar village. On Saturday, the girl was kidnapped by the accused in a white car.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 08:19 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: 7-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Sehore Rescued In Shivpuri | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Ichhawar of Sehore district on Saturday was rescued from Mayapur village in Shivpuri district, the police said on Sunday. The police have arrested nine accused, including an 18-year-old woman. Few of the kidnappers are the residents of the Ichhawar village. On Saturday, the girl was kidnapped by the accused in a white car.

The family members filed a complaint with the police. Police station in-charge Kanchan Thakur shared the information to her senior officers, following which three teams were formed to search the kidnappers. While going through the CCTV footage, they saw a white colour car and they tracked it.

The police reached Mayapur and rescued the girl and also arrested the kidnappers on Sunday. The accused told the police that they had been camping in the village for the past day to identify the victim. On Saturday, one of the accused asked the girl to give him a glass of drinking water. The girl innocently approached them and gave them water.  The kidnappers caught hold of the girl and fled from the spot. 



