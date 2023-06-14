 Madhya Pradesh: 62-Yr-Old Becomes Father Of Triplets After His Wife Convinces Him For Second Marriage In Satna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 62-Yr-Old Becomes Father Of Triplets After His Wife Convinces Him For Second Marriage In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: 62-Yr-Old Becomes Father Of Triplets After His Wife Convinces Him For Second Marriage In Satna

The triplets' father, Govind Kushwaha, who is 62 years old, revealed that his first marriage was with Kasturba Bai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Picture by Nai Dunia

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old man became father to triplets, delivered by his second wife at Satna district hospital on Wednesday.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: CBI Arrests 3 CGST Officers In Jabalpur After Raids Reveal Rs 82 Lakh Hidden In...
article-image

His story is quite Bollywood-inspired. According to Nai Dunia, 62-year-old triplets' father, Govind Kushwaha, revealed that he had a son with his first first wife Kasturba Bai. However, 11 years ago, their son died in an accident. In desire of a child, Kasturba persuaded her husband for the second marriage as her age did not allow to conceive.

Read Also
Bhopal Satpura Bhawan: Fault 3- Fire Brigades Ran Out Of Water; Govt Building Found Poorly Equipped...
article-image

The babies were delivered by Heerabai Kushwaha, the 42-year-old second wife of Govind Kushwaha, a resident of Atarbediya Khurd village.

The birth of the triplets has brought immense happiness to Govind, surpassing even the joy of his first wife, Kasturba Bai, who is also overjoyed and is taking care of Heerabai and the newborns.

Kasturba Bai is in good health and has also served as the village headwoman.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Chouhan Meets Pandit Pradeep Mishra On Last Day Of Shiv Mahapuran Katha
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 36-Year-Old Contractor Dead After Car Hits Pillar In Bilkhiriya

Bhopal: 36-Year-Old Contractor Dead After Car Hits Pillar In Bilkhiriya

MP: 5 Best Places In Indore To Enjoy Chatpati Pani Puri

MP: 5 Best Places In Indore To Enjoy Chatpati Pani Puri

Madhya Pradesh: 62-Yr-Old Becomes Father Of Triplets After His Wife Convinces Him For Second...

Madhya Pradesh: 62-Yr-Old Becomes Father Of Triplets After His Wife Convinces Him For Second...

MPPSC ‘Confused’ Over Quit India Launch Date; Deletes Question

MPPSC ‘Confused’ Over Quit India Launch Date; Deletes Question

'Biparjoy' Induces Heatwave in Madhya Pradesh, Weather Likely To Remain Unchanged Till June 16

'Biparjoy' Induces Heatwave in Madhya Pradesh, Weather Likely To Remain Unchanged Till June 16