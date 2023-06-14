Madhya Pradesh: 62-Yr-Old Becomes Father Of Triplets After His Wife Convinces Him For Second Marriage In Satna

Picture by Nai Dunia

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old man became father to triplets, delivered by his second wife at Satna district hospital on Wednesday.

His story is quite Bollywood-inspired. According to Nai Dunia, 62-year-old triplets' father, Govind Kushwaha, revealed that he had a son with his first first wife Kasturba Bai. However, 11 years ago, their son died in an accident. In desire of a child, Kasturba persuaded her husband for the second marriage as her age did not allow to conceive.

The babies were delivered by Heerabai Kushwaha, the 42-year-old second wife of Govind Kushwaha, a resident of Atarbediya Khurd village.

The birth of the triplets has brought immense happiness to Govind, surpassing even the joy of his first wife, Kasturba Bai, who is also overjoyed and is taking care of Heerabai and the newborns.

Kasturba Bai is in good health and has also served as the village headwoman.

