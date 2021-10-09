Madhya Pradesh: 60-year-old farmer murdered kin block traffic

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old farmer was murdered in Dhara village under Joura police station in the district late Friday night, the police said.

After the incident, the family members of the farmer blocked the Joura road and staged a sit-in outside the police station.

According to reports, Rameshwar, a resident of Dhara village, was sleeping near a tube well.

When Rameshwar did not return home his family members began to search for him and found him lying in a pool of blood near the tube well, the police further said.

His family members rushed him to Joura hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The angry family members of Rameshwar, then, brought his body to the railway gate on MS road and staged a sit-in there.

On getting information, sub-divisional magistrate Vinod singh, sub-divisional officer of police Manvendra Singh, Tehsilder Kalpana Sharma and other officials rushed to the spot

The officials pacified the agitators who lifted the road blockade. The police registered an FIR against some unidentified goods and set up a team to search for the murderers.

